Raydium (RAY) Market Cap Hits $228.36 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Raydium has a total market cap of $228.36 million and $27.14 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Raydium has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One Raydium coin can now be bought for $2.51 or 0.00006145 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00046200 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.77 or 0.06892387 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,815.37 or 0.99871499 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00041166 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,932,414 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

