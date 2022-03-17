Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Trading Up 14.3%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 243,495 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,195,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WKHS shares. Roth Capital raised Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, R. F. Lafferty upgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workhorse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $637.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 18.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 109.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

