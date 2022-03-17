Vanilla Network 1-Day Volume Tops $2,315.00 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and $2,315.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 31% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.99 or 0.00014667 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00046200 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.77 or 0.06892387 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,815.37 or 0.99871499 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00041166 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

