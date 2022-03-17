Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Trading Down 4.8%

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.50 and last traded at $26.96. Approximately 11,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 409,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $744.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average is $34.36.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $453.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.52 million. Cowen had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.49%.

In other Cowen news, Director Brett H. Barth bought 10,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorence H. Kim bought 30,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $900,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cowen by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cowen by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 845,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after buying an additional 341,470 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cowen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Cowen by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 299,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 64,580 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cowen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Company Profile (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

