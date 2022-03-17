Insider Selling: PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Director Sells 11,017 Shares of Stock

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) Director Shuo Zhang sold 11,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $280,933.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PDFS stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.15. 3,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,765. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.04. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.93 and a beta of 1.40. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $33.78.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,723,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,163,000 after acquiring an additional 96,604 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,271,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,384,000 after acquiring an additional 80,925 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in PDF Solutions by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,937,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,645,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its position in PDF Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,242,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in PDF Solutions by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,139,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,255,000 after purchasing an additional 353,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

