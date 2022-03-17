Shopify’s (SHOP) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

Shopify (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SHOP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Shopify to C$1,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Shopify from C$1,650.00 to C$1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2,068.00.

Shares of TSE:SHOP traded up C$38.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$827.40. The company had a trading volume of 242,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,448. The stock has a market cap of C$104.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36. Shopify has a one year low of C$654.69 and a one year high of C$2,228.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1,042.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1,565.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 11.37.

In other Shopify news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$844.25, for a total transaction of C$430,568.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$356,274.68. Also, Senior Officer Tobyn David Shannan sold 120 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,089.93, for a total value of C$130,791.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,731 shares in the company, valued at C$20,415,431.29.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

