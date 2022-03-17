Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Director Purchases $66,540.00 in Stock

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.54 per share, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

STC stock traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $68.28. 3,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,819. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.94.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $961.67 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STC. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $129,028,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 39,701.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 226,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after purchasing an additional 226,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 29.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,528,000 after purchasing an additional 176,765 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $12,177,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 101.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after purchasing an additional 130,661 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

