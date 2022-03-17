Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Trading Up 10.7%

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) were up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $105.58 and last traded at $105.32. Approximately 190,936 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,245,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.16.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. DZ Bank started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.98.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.13. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of -126.89 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total value of $4,380,228.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $5,739,300.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 545,250 shares of company stock worth $58,417,344 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 650.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 230.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.