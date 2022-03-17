SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Down to $334.16

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $334.16, but opened at $320.00. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $309.81, with a volume of 26,766 shares changing hands.
SEDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $388.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $293.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.36.
The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.85, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.15.
In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,140.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
