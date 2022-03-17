SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Down to $334.16

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $334.16, but opened at $320.00. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $309.81, with a volume of 26,766 shares changing hands.

SEDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $388.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $293.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.36.

The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.85, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.15.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,140.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

