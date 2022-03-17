AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Trading 9.7% Higher

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) was up 9.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.19 and last traded at $6.09. Approximately 128,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,020,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APPH shares. Barclays decreased their target price on AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

The company has a market cap of $599.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of -0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AppHarvest ( NASDAQ:APPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). AppHarvest had a negative net margin of 1,836.31% and a negative return on equity of 27.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPH. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AppHarvest by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

About AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

