Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $175.69

Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $175.69 and last traded at $175.47, with a volume of 7277 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $174.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth $95,465,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 20,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

