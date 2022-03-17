Short Interest in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Expands By 16.4%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,570,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the February 13th total of 9,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,566,000 after buying an additional 26,903 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,775,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 686,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,526,000 after buying an additional 276,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 185,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,288,000 after buying an additional 52,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Shares of O stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.28. The company had a trading volume of 136,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,823. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.81 and its 200 day moving average is $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $61.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 69.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

