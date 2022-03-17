Short Interest in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) Decreases By 17.9%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,010,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 9,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.20 to $7.20 in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tuya by 2,428.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,962,000 after buying an additional 4,143,367 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Tuya by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 4,174,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,373 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in Tuya by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,053,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,532 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Tuya by 651.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,181,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,392 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tuya by 346.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,749,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,684 shares during the period. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TUYA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.82. 99,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,738. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 10.24. Tuya has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $27.65.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

