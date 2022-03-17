Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Short Interest Up 16.1% in February

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,420,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 15,870,000 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,258,000. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,664 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,464,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,115,000 after acquiring an additional 519,615 shares during the period. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

NYSE UAA traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $16.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,542,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,575,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.84. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

UAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Under Armour from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.52.

Under Armour Company Profile (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.