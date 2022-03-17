Short Interest in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Declines By 15.7%

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the February 13th total of 5,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

MBCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of MBCN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,576. Middlefield Banc has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $27.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.09. The company has a market cap of $150.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Middlefield Banc by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Middlefield Banc by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Middlefield Banc by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Middlefield Banc by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

