FinTech Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ:FTVI) Short Interest Update

FinTech Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ:FTVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its position in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI stock remained flat at $$9.79 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. FinTech Acquisition Corp VI has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

