Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($2.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Galapagos’ earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.37) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.52) to ($1.45). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Galapagos.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLPG shares. Citigroup raised Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

Shares of Galapagos stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,359. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.14. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Galapagos by 199.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 19,846 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Galapagos by 24.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 155,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Galapagos by 7.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Galapagos during the third quarter valued at $794,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Galapagos during the third quarter valued at $82,006,000. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

