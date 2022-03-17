Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 7,385 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,994 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,385 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 1.3% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in Oracle by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 3,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $2,860,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Oracle by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 8,286 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.09.

Oracle stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $80.02. 437,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,600,896. The firm has a market cap of $213.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.15. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $65.86 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

