Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $21.25 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,339,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 85,474 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises 2.3% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $21,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.54. 579,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,591,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average is $16.87.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

