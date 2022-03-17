Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 7,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 3,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IBM traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $126.88. 93,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,892,814. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.32. The stock has a market cap of $114.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

