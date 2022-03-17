Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Trading Down 7%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) shares fell 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.26 and last traded at $34.05. 262,286 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,948,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.63.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FUTU. CLSA lowered Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.88.

The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average is $57.94.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.91). Futu had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Futu by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,358,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,702,000 after acquiring an additional 595,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Futu by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,432,000 after acquiring an additional 101,387 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Futu by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,533,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,550,000 after acquiring an additional 942,276 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Futu by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,028,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,515,000 after acquiring an additional 11,254 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Futu by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,404,000 after acquiring an additional 111,308 shares during the period. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

