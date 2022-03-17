CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $467.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) to report $467.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $463.81 million and the highest is $473.00 million. CoreCivic reported sales of $454.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CXW traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.40. 632,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CoreCivic has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.

In other CoreCivic news, Director Mark A. Emkes acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $85,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,955,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,986,000 after purchasing an additional 358,062 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 186,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 699.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 74,148 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth about $650,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

