iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Down 4.5%

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating)’s share price were down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.86 and last traded at $31.35. Approximately 4,437,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 43,331,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.82.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised iShares China Large-Cap ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average of $38.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,938 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 982,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,519,000 after purchasing an additional 398,727 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,648,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,022,000 after buying an additional 1,527,441 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 22,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 15,420 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FXI)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

