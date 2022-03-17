iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Down 4.5%

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating)’s share price were down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.86 and last traded at $31.35. Approximately 4,437,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 43,331,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.82.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised iShares China Large-Cap ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average of $38.15.
iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FXI)
iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.