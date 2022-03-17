Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Up 7.9%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $116.07 and last traded at $115.44. 265,058 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,391,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.95.
Several research firms recently commented on UPST. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.16 and a beta of 0.01.
In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $9,114,130.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $1,098,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,374 shares of company stock valued at $31,873,308 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Upstart by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Upstart by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Upstart by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Upstart by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Upstart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.
About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Upstart (UPST)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.