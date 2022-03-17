Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Up 7.9%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $116.07 and last traded at $115.44. 265,058 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,391,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.95.

Several research firms recently commented on UPST. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.16 and a beta of 0.01.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $9,114,130.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $1,098,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,374 shares of company stock valued at $31,873,308 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Upstart by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Upstart by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Upstart by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Upstart by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Upstart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

