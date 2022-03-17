Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.96

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.96 and last traded at $36.68, with a volume of 3590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.75.

LAND has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Land has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.27, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.99.

Gladstone Land ( NASDAQ:LAND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0453 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -186.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 40,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

