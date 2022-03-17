BNB (BNB) Reaches Market Cap of $64.18 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $388.67 or 0.00952224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $64.18 billion and $1.72 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BNB has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 165,116,761 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is www.binance.com.
Buying and Selling BNB
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
