Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Gap Up to $19.37

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.37, but opened at $20.33. Tidewater shares last traded at $20.86, with a volume of 10,985 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $859.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73.
Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $105.18 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share.
Tidewater Company Profile (NYSE:TDW)
Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.
