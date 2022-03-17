Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Gap Up to $19.37

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.37, but opened at $20.33. Tidewater shares last traded at $20.86, with a volume of 10,985 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $859.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $105.18 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDW. Flat Footed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,930,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,489,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Valueworks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 472,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 139,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

