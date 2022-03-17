Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Short Interest Down 25.4% in February

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 325,000 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the February 13th total of 435,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,817,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,201,000 after purchasing an additional 58,003 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,049,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,443,000 after buying an additional 16,701 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 716,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,134,000 after buying an additional 31,520 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 671,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,060,000 after buying an additional 170,359 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 350,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,805,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the period. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

SHG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.33. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $39.17.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.29%.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.