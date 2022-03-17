Short Interest in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Declines By 26.3%

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the February 13th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Shares of FBIZ stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,075. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.27. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $270.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.81.

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 16.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.04%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

About First Business Financial Services (Get Rating)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.