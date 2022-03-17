Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $275.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.45) to GBX 275 ($3.58) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

OTCMKTS:MAKSY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 47,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,582. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

