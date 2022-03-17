Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.41 and last traded at $22.79. Approximately 15,696 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 493,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $617.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.05.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.88% and a negative net margin of 1,647.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

