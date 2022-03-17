Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA) Short Interest Update

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.75. 326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,834. Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $1,453,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities by 64.5% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 247,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 96,922 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities during the third quarter worth about $4,450,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities by 25.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

