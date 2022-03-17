Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.930-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.710-$5.120 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,365. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $84.44 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.50.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROST. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Ross Stores from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 34.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,064,000 after buying an additional 353,069 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 639,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,106,000 after purchasing an additional 21,345 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 293,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,499,000 after purchasing an additional 94,387 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

