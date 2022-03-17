Berenberg Bank Trims Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Target Price to €83.40

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €84.90 ($93.30) to €83.40 ($91.65) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FMS. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.40 to $30.30 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($67.03) to €57.00 ($62.64) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Shares of FMS traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $34.01. 17,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,485. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.54. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $42.45.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 234,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after buying an additional 36,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment; EMEA Segment; Asia-Pacific Segment; and Latin America Segment.

