Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.5% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% in the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 44,998 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,365,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.78. 2,551,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,687,021. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.92. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

