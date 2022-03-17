KARMA (KARMA) Market Cap Hits $8.90 Million

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last week, KARMA has traded down 60.6% against the US dollar. KARMA has a market capitalization of $8.90 million and $7.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001462 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00047446 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00124789 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

