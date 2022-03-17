Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Post $0.92 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) to announce $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Axcelis Technologies reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACLS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Shares of ACLS traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.58. The company had a trading volume of 13,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,813. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.53. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $77.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $207,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $761,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,316. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,406.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

