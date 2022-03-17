Aleph.im Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Aleph.im coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000701 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aleph.im has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Aleph.im has a market cap of $56.44 million and $676,737.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aleph.im Profile

Aleph.im (ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,294,028 coins. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

