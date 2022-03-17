Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $471.25 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $471.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $496.20 million and the lowest is $456.36 million. Aaron’s reported sales of $481.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aaron’s.
Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Aaron’s by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aaron’s by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter worth $1,743,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aaron’s by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 32,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Aaron’s by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,163,000 after purchasing an additional 67,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AAN stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,372. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.44. The company has a market capitalization of $715.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.04. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.42%.
Aaron’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
