Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $471.25 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $471.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $496.20 million and the lowest is $456.36 million. Aaron’s reported sales of $481.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Aaron’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Aaron’s by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aaron’s by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter worth $1,743,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aaron’s by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 32,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Aaron’s by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,163,000 after purchasing an additional 67,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAN stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,372. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.44. The company has a market capitalization of $715.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.04. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.42%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

