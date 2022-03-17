Brokerages Set OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Target Price at $70.00

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

OMVKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €66.00 ($72.53) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS OMVKY traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $46.47. 28,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,504. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.48 and a 200 day moving average of $58.46.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

