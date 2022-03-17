Short Interest in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Declines By 23.7%

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the February 13th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ RCAT remained flat at $$2.20 during trading on Thursday. 26,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,092. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.88. Red Cat has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $7.46. The company has a market cap of $118.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 11.05.

Get Red Cat alerts:

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 225.58%. The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Red Cat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.