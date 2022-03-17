Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stake Cut by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,876 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after acquiring an additional 705,288 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,060,500,000 after acquiring an additional 81,712 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,028,659,000 after acquiring an additional 55,303 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,350 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $594,766,000 after acquiring an additional 65,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,145,765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $464,734,000 after acquiring an additional 173,748 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.25.

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $10.77 on Thursday, hitting $337.37. The stock had a trading volume of 34,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,680. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.79 and a twelve month high of $526.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $346.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total value of $38,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,222 shares of company stock valued at $501,159 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

