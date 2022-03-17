Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Short Interest Down 16.2% in February

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 3,700,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 947,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBGI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.48. The stock had a trading volume of 42,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,407. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average of $27.55. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.00). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.45 EPS. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Sinclair Broadcast Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.18%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBGI. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark cut their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

