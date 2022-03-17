Short Interest in Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Drops By 23.1%

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 735,900 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 956,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 14,921 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 1,075.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 35,172 shares in the last quarter. 14.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Shares of RKDA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 26,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,388. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $3.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of -0.47.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.