Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.420-$-0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 million-$74.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.04 million.Domo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.530-$-1.430 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.25.

Get Domo alerts:

Shares of Domo stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.30. 9,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,583. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.81. Domo has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $98.35.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domo will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domo by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Domo by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Domo by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Domo by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.