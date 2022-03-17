Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.38.

Several research firms recently commented on AXON. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, President Luke Larson sold 5,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $899,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $201,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $617,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $98,951,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,366,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,156,559,000 after purchasing an additional 426,830 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON traded up $3.16 on Friday, reaching $130.46. 13,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,772. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $117.05 and a 1-year high of $209.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.44 and a 200-day moving average of $158.49.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

