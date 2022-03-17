Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Has $2.19 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Searle & CO. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 45,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 33,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,784,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.85.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,007,167. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $74.63 and a 12-month high of $104.34. The company has a market capitalization of $145.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.