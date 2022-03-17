Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $598.00.

ATDRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 630 ($8.19) to GBX 598 ($7.78) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

OTCMKTS ATDRY traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,400. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.0073 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

