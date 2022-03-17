Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.03.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Britvic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Britvic in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

BTVCY stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.93. 12,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,497. Britvic has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.93.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

