Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Has $3.44 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Marriott International accounts for approximately 1.9% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total value of $508,171.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,659 shares of company stock worth $2,987,622. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock traded down $1.65 on Thursday, hitting $170.64. 68,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,120. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $184.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

